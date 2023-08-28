Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid Surges in Positive Trading

On the last day, the opening price of Powergrid was ₹247.85, and the closing price was ₹246.3. The stock reached a high of ₹247.85 and a low of ₹241.45. The market capitalization of Powergrid is ₹169,084.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹266.85, while the 52-week low is ₹186.35. The BSE volume for the day was 417,586 shares.
Powergrid share price update :Powergrid trading at ₹243.7, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹242.4
The current stock price of Powergrid is ₹243.7 with a percent change of 0.54 and a net change of 1.3. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.54% or 1.3 points.
Powergrid share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.41%
|3 Months
|-1.77%
|6 Months
|12.53%
|YTD
|13.24%
|1 Year
|6.94%
Powergrid Live Updates
POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA
Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid closed at ₹246.3 on last trading day
