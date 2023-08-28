Hello User
Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid Surges in Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:43 AM IST Livemint

Powergrid stock price went up today, 28 Aug 2023, by 0.54 %. The stock closed at 242.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 243.7 per share. Investors should monitor Powergrid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Powergrid

On the last day, the opening price of Powergrid was 247.85, and the closing price was 246.3. The stock reached a high of 247.85 and a low of 241.45. The market capitalization of Powergrid is 169,084.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 266.85, while the 52-week low is 186.35. The BSE volume for the day was 417,586 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Aug 2023, 09:43 AM IST Powergrid share price update :Powergrid trading at ₹243.7, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹242.4

The current stock price of Powergrid is 243.7 with a percent change of 0.54 and a net change of 1.3. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.54% or 1.3 points.

28 Aug 2023, 09:33 AM IST Powergrid share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.41%
3 Months-1.77%
6 Months12.53%
YTD13.24%
1 Year6.94%
28 Aug 2023, 09:30 AM IST Powergrid Live Updates

28 Aug 2023, 09:01 AM IST Powergrid share price Today :Powergrid trading at ₹242.4, down -1.58% from yesterday's ₹246.3

The Powergrid stock is currently priced at 242.4, with a percent change of -1.58 and a net change of -3.9. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 1.58% and a decrease of 3.9 in value.

28 Aug 2023, 08:18 AM IST Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid closed at ₹246.3 on last trading day

On the last day, Powergrid had a BSE volume of 417,586 shares with a closing price of 246.3.

