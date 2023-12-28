Hello User
Powergrid Share Price Live blog for 28 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:08 AM IST
Livemint

Powergrid stock price went up today, 28 Dec 2023, by 0.13 %. The stock closed at 233.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 233.6 per share. Investors should monitor Powergrid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Powergrid Stock Price Today

Powergrid Share Price Today : On the last day, Powergrid's stock opened at 235 and closed at 233.3. The stock reached a high of 235.85 and a low of 232.6. The company has a market capitalization of 217,262.11 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 238 and the 52-week low is 153.34. On the BSE, a total of 734,593 shares of Powergrid were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Dec 2023, 08:08 AM IST Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid closed at ₹233.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Powergrid on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 734,593. The closing price for the shares was 233.3.

