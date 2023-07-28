Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid Surges in Positive Trading

On the last day, Powergrid's open price was ₹251.35 and the close price was also ₹251. The stock reached a high of ₹253.3 and a low of ₹249.75. The market capitalization for Powergrid is 174,804.85 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹263.65, and the 52-week low is ₹186.35. The BSE volume for Powergrid was 233,930 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.