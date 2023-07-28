Hello User
Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid Surges in Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:30 AM IST Livemint

Powergrid stock price went up today, 28 Jul 2023, by 0.3 %. The stock closed at 250.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 251.35 per share. Investors should monitor Powergrid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Powergrid

On the last day, Powergrid's open price was 251.35 and the close price was also 251. The stock reached a high of 253.3 and a low of 249.75. The market capitalization for Powergrid is 174,804.85 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 263.65, and the 52-week low is 186.35. The BSE volume for Powergrid was 233,930 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Jul 2023, 09:30 AM IST Powergrid share price update :Powergrid trading at ₹251.35, up 0.3% from yesterday's ₹250.6

The current data for Powergrid stock shows that the stock price is 251.35. There has been a 0.3% percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.75.

28 Jul 2023, 09:17 AM IST Powergrid share price NSE Live :Powergrid trading at ₹251.2, up 0.24% from yesterday's ₹250.6

The current data for Powergrid stock shows that the stock price is 251.2. There has been a percent change of 0.24, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 0.6, suggesting a small positive change in the stock price.

28 Jul 2023, 09:06 AM IST Powergrid share price Today :Powergrid trading at ₹250.6, down -0.16% from yesterday's ₹251

The current data of Powergrid stock shows that the price is 250.6, with a percent change of -0.16 and a net change of -0.4. This means that the stock price has decreased slightly, with a negative percent change and net change.

28 Jul 2023, 08:11 AM IST Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid closed at ₹251 yesterday

On the last day, Powergrid's BSE volume was 233,930 shares, and the closing price was 251.

