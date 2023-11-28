Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid stocks plummet as negative trading trends continue

On the last day, Powergrid opened at ₹211.75 and closed at ₹210.85. The stock had a high of ₹212.05 and a low of ₹209.5. The market capitalization of Powergrid is ₹195,824.21 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹215.1 and the 52-week low is ₹153.34. The BSE volume for the stock was 545,284 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current day's low price for Power Grid Corporation of India stock is ₹209.45 and the high price is ₹213.35.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.45%
|3 Months
|14.05%
|6 Months
|18.25%
|YTD
|31.31%
|1 Year
|27.11%
On the last day of trading, the volume of Powergrid shares on the BSE was 545,284. The closing price of each share was ₹210.85.
