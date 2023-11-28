Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid stocks plummet as negative trading trends continue

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:28 AM IST
Livemint

Powergrid stock price went down today, 28 Nov 2023, by -0.24 %. The stock closed at 210.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 210.05 per share. Investors should monitor Powergrid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Powergrid

On the last day, Powergrid opened at 211.75 and closed at 210.85. The stock had a high of 212.05 and a low of 209.5. The market capitalization of Powergrid is 195,824.21 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 215.1 and the 52-week low is 153.34. The BSE volume for the stock was 545,284 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Nov 2023, 10:28 AM IST Powergrid share price Today :Powergrid trading at ₹210.05, down -0.24% from yesterday's ₹210.55

As of the current data, Powergrid stock is priced at 210.05. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.24. This translates to a net change of -0.5. Overall, the stock has experienced a minor decline in value.

28 Nov 2023, 10:13 AM IST Power Grid Corporation Of India share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Power Grid Corporation of India stock is 209.45 and the high price is 213.35.

28 Nov 2023, 09:59 AM IST Powergrid Live Updates

28 Nov 2023, 09:50 AM IST Powergrid share price update :Powergrid trading at ₹209.55, down -0.47% from yesterday's ₹210.55

The current data for Powergrid stock shows that the price is 209.55. There has been a percent change of -0.47, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -1, suggesting a decline in price. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

28 Nov 2023, 09:33 AM IST Powergrid share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.45%
3 Months14.05%
6 Months18.25%
YTD31.31%
1 Year27.11%
28 Nov 2023, 09:04 AM IST Powergrid share price Today :Powergrid trading at ₹210.55, down -0.14% from yesterday's ₹210.85

The current data for Powergrid stock shows that the price is 210.55. There has been a percent change of -0.14, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.3, which means the stock has decreased by 0.3 units.

28 Nov 2023, 08:13 AM IST Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid closed at ₹210.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Powergrid shares on the BSE was 545,284. The closing price of each share was 210.85.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.