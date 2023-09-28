Powergrid Share Price Live blog for 28 Sep 2023

On the last day, Powergrid opened at ₹199.05 and closed at ₹198.4. The stock had a high of ₹199.55 and a low of ₹197.3. The market capitalization of Powergrid is ₹139,055.65 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹205.9 and the 52-week low is ₹139.76. The BSE volume for the stock was 261,372 shares.
28 Sep 2023, 08:16 AM IST
Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid closed at ₹198.4 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Powergrid on the BSE, there were a total of 261,372 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹198.4.