comScore
Active Stocks
Tue Aug 29 2023 09:22:03
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 118.1 0.43%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 606.45 0.71%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,437.7 -0.2%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 441.35 0%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 249.8 0.54%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid Surges on Positive Trading Day
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid Surges on Positive Trading Day

1 min read . Updated: 29 Aug 2023, 09:00 AM IST Livemint

Powergrid stock price went up today, 29 Aug 2023, by 2.5 %. The stock closed at 242.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 248.45 per share. Investors should monitor Powergrid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

PowergridPremium
Powergrid

On the last day, Powergrid's opening price was 242.45, with a closing price of 242.4. The stock reached a high of 248.9 and a low of 242.45 during the day. The market capitalization is 173,305.13 crores. The 52-week high for Powergrid is 266.85, while the 52-week low is 186.35. The BSE volume for the stock was 357,799 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Aug 2023, 09:00:13 AM IST

Powergrid share price Today :Powergrid trading at ₹248.45, up 2.5% from yesterday's ₹242.4

The current data of Powergrid stock shows that the stock price is 248.45 with a percent change of 2.5 and a net change of 6.05. This means that the stock price has increased by 2.5% and has seen a net increase of 6.05.

29 Aug 2023, 08:02:51 AM IST

Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid closed at ₹242.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the Powergrid stock on the BSE recorded a volume of 357,799 shares. The closing price for the stock was 242.4.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App