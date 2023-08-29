Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid Surges on Positive Trading Day
Powergrid stock price went up today, 29 Aug 2023, by 2.5 %. The stock closed at 242.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 248.45 per share. Investors should monitor Powergrid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Powergrid's opening price was ₹242.45, with a closing price of ₹242.4. The stock reached a high of ₹248.9 and a low of ₹242.45 during the day. The market capitalization is ₹173,305.13 crores. The 52-week high for Powergrid is ₹266.85, while the 52-week low is ₹186.35. The BSE volume for the stock was 357,799 shares.
29 Aug 2023, 09:00:13 AM IST
29 Aug 2023, 08:02:51 AM IST
