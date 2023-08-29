Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid Surges on Positive Trading Day

On the last day, Powergrid's opening price was ₹242.45, with a closing price of ₹242.4. The stock reached a high of ₹248.9 and a low of ₹242.45 during the day. The market capitalization is ₹173,305.13 crores. The 52-week high for Powergrid is ₹266.85, while the 52-week low is ₹186.35. The BSE volume for the stock was 357,799 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
