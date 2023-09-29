Hello User
Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid Surges with Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Powergrid stock price went up today, 29 Sep 2023, by 0.73 %. The stock closed at 199.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 200.75 per share. Investors should monitor Powergrid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Powergrid

Powergrid's stock opened at 200.2 and closed at 199.3 on the last day of trading. The stock's highest price during the day was 204.3, while the lowest price was 197.8. The market capitalization of Powergrid is 140,032.22 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 205.9, while the 52-week low is 139.76. The stock had a trading volume of 747,662 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Sep 2023, 09:06 AM IST Powergrid share price Today :Powergrid trading at ₹200.75, up 0.73% from yesterday's ₹199.3

The current data for Powergrid stock shows that the stock price is 200.75. There has been a percent change of 0.73, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 1.45, which means the stock price has increased by 1.45.

29 Sep 2023, 08:16 AM IST Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid closed at ₹199.3 on last trading day

On the last day, Powergrid had a trading volume of 747,662 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 199.3.

