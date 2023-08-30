comScore
Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid stocks plummet as trading turns bearish
LIVE UPDATES

Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid stocks plummet as trading turns bearish

1 min read . Updated: 30 Aug 2023, 09:43 AM IST Livemint

Powergrid stock price went down today, 30 Aug 2023, by -0.68 %. The stock closed at 251.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 249.45 per share. Investors should monitor Powergrid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

PowergridPremium
Powergrid

On the last day, Powergrid's stock opened at 249.8 and closed at 248.45. The highest price reached during the day was 253, while the lowest was 248.55. The company's market capitalization is currently at 175,188.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 266.85, and the 52-week low is 186.35. A total of 218,522 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Aug 2023, 09:43:24 AM IST

Powergrid share price update :Powergrid trading at ₹249.45, down -0.68% from yesterday's ₹251.15

The current data of Powergrid stock shows that the price is 249.45. There has been a percent change of -0.68, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -1.7, suggesting a decrease of 1.7. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value.

30 Aug 2023, 09:35:58 AM IST

Powergrid Live Updates

30 Aug 2023, 09:31:07 AM IST

Powergrid share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.35%
3 Months3.37%
6 Months13.0%
YTD17.52%
1 Year10.61%
30 Aug 2023, 09:01:42 AM IST

Powergrid share price Today :Powergrid trading at ₹251.15, up 1.09% from yesterday's ₹248.45

The current data of Powergrid stock shows that its price is 251.15. There has been a percent change of 1.09, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 2.7, suggesting an increase in the stock price by 2.7.

30 Aug 2023, 08:09:13 AM IST

Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid closed at ₹248.45 on last trading day

On the last day of Powergrid trading on the BSE, there were 218,522 shares traded with a closing price of 248.45.

