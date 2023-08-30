Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid stocks plummet as trading turns bearish

On the last day, Powergrid's stock opened at ₹249.8 and closed at ₹248.45. The highest price reached during the day was ₹253, while the lowest was ₹248.55. The company's market capitalization is currently at ₹175,188.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹266.85, and the 52-week low is ₹186.35. A total of 218,522 shares were traded on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Powergrid share price update :Powergrid trading at ₹249.45, down -0.68% from yesterday's ₹251.15
The current data of Powergrid stock shows that the price is ₹249.45. There has been a percent change of -0.68, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -1.7, suggesting a decrease of ₹1.7. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value.
Powergrid Live Updates
POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA
Powergrid share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.35%
|3 Months
|3.37%
|6 Months
|13.0%
|YTD
|17.52%
|1 Year
|10.61%
Powergrid share price Today :Powergrid trading at ₹251.15, up 1.09% from yesterday's ₹248.45
The current data of Powergrid stock shows that its price is ₹251.15. There has been a percent change of 1.09, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 2.7, suggesting an increase in the stock price by ₹2.7.
Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid closed at ₹248.45 on last trading day
On the last day of Powergrid trading on the BSE, there were 218,522 shares traded with a closing price of ₹248.45.
