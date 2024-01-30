Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid Surges in Positive Trading

Powergrid Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Powergrid was ₹246.45, and the close price was ₹245.45. The stock reached a high of ₹255 and a low of ₹245.2. The market capitalization of Powergrid is ₹236,049.32 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹248.35, and the 52-week low is ₹157.8. The stock had a trading volume of 751,127 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.