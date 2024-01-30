Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid Surges in Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Powergrid stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2024, by 3.4 %. The stock closed at 245.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 253.8 per share. Investors should monitor Powergrid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Powergrid Stock Price Today

Powergrid Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Powergrid was 246.45, and the close price was 245.45. The stock reached a high of 255 and a low of 245.2. The market capitalization of Powergrid is 236,049.32 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 248.35, and the 52-week low is 157.8. The stock had a trading volume of 751,127 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 10:12 AM IST Power Grid Corporation Of India share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Power Grid Corporation of India stock is 251.45, while the high price is 254.85.

30 Jan 2024, 10:10 AM IST Powergrid Live Updates

30 Jan 2024, 10:06 AM IST Powergrid January futures opened at 253.35 as against previous close of 251.1

Powergrid is currently trading at a spot price of 252.1. The bid price is 249.85 and the offer price is 250.05. The offer quantity is 7200 and the bid quantity is also 7200. The open interest is 53301600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

30 Jan 2024, 09:44 AM IST Powergrid share price update :Powergrid trading at ₹253.8, up 3.4% from yesterday's ₹245.45

The current data for Powergrid stock shows that the price is 253.8. There has been a 3.4 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 8.35.

30 Jan 2024, 09:30 AM IST Powergrid share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week7.88%
3 Months12.68%
6 Months27.27%
YTD7.06%
1 Year54.44%
30 Jan 2024, 09:20 AM IST Powergrid share price Today :Powergrid trading at ₹253.8, up 3.4% from yesterday's ₹245.45

The current data shows that the stock price of Powergrid is 253.8. There has been a percent change of 3.4, indicating a positive movement in the stock. The net change is 8.35, suggesting that the stock has increased by this amount.

30 Jan 2024, 08:23 AM IST Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid closed at ₹245.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Powergrid on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 751,127. The closing price for the shares was 245.45.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!