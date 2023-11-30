Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid Surges with Positive Trading Outlook

On the last day, Powergrid had an open price of ₹211.45 and a close price of ₹210.15. The highest price reached during the day was ₹211.45, while the lowest price was ₹209.1. The market capitalization of Powergrid is ₹196,335.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹215.1, while the 52-week low is ₹153.34. The BSE volume for the day was 184,882 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.