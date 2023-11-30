Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid Surges with Positive Trading Outlook

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:12 AM IST
Livemint

Powergrid stock price went up today, 30 Nov 2023, by 0.09 %. The stock closed at 211.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 211.3 per share. Investors should monitor Powergrid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Powergrid

On the last day, Powergrid had an open price of 211.45 and a close price of 210.15. The highest price reached during the day was 211.45, while the lowest price was 209.1. The market capitalization of Powergrid is 196,335.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 215.1, while the 52-week low is 153.34. The BSE volume for the day was 184,882 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Nov 2023, 10:12 AM IST Powergrid November futures opened at 211.05 as against previous close of 211.4

Powergrid is currently trading at a spot price of 210.45. The bid price and offer price are 210.35 and 210.45 respectively, with a bid quantity and offer quantity of 7200. The open interest for Powergrid stands at 23,968,800.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

30 Nov 2023, 09:58 AM IST Powergrid Live Updates

30 Nov 2023, 09:50 AM IST Powergrid share price update :Powergrid trading at ₹211.3, up 0.09% from yesterday's ₹211.1

The current price of Powergrid stock is 211.3, with a percentage change of 0.09 and a net change of 0.2. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

30 Nov 2023, 09:38 AM IST Powergrid share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.01%
3 Months10.79%
6 Months20.33%
YTD31.68%
1 Year28.29%
30 Nov 2023, 09:07 AM IST Powergrid share price Today :Powergrid trading at ₹211.1, up 0.45% from yesterday's ₹210.15

The current data for Powergrid stock shows that the stock price is 211.1. There has been a 0.45% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.95.

30 Nov 2023, 08:07 AM IST Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid closed at ₹210.15 on last trading day

On the last day, Powergrid's BSE volume was 184,882 shares with a closing price of 210.15.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.