Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid Surges with Positive Trading Outlook

On the last day, Powergrid had an open price of ₹211.45 and a close price of ₹210.15. The highest price reached during the day was ₹211.45, while the lowest price was ₹209.1. The market capitalization of Powergrid is ₹196,335.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹215.1, while the 52-week low is ₹153.34. The BSE volume for the day was 184,882 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Powergrid is currently trading at a spot price of 210.45. The bid price and offer price are 210.35 and 210.45 respectively, with a bid quantity and offer quantity of 7200. The open interest for Powergrid stands at 23,968,800.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current price of Powergrid stock is ₹211.3, with a percentage change of 0.09 and a net change of 0.2. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.01%
|3 Months
|10.79%
|6 Months
|20.33%
|YTD
|31.68%
|1 Year
|28.29%
The current data for Powergrid stock shows that the stock price is ₹211.1. There has been a 0.45% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.95.
On the last day, Powergrid's BSE volume was 184,882 shares with a closing price of ₹210.15.
