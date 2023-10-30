Hello User
Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:43 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Powergrid stock price went up today, 30 Oct 2023, by 0 %. The stock closed at 201 per share. The stock is currently trading at 201 per share. Investors should monitor Powergrid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Powergrid

On the last day, Powergrid's stock opened at 199.95 and closed at 198.95. The stock reached a high of 202 and a low of 199.15 during the day. The market capitalization of Powergrid is 186,942.14 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 208.9 and the 52-week low is 153.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,486,761 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Oct 2023, 09:43 AM IST Powergrid share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.36%
3 Months7.64%
6 Months12.93%
YTD25.38%
1 Year19.67%
30 Oct 2023, 09:10 AM IST Powergrid share price Today :Powergrid trading at ₹201, up 0% from yesterday's ₹201

Based on the current data, the Powergrid stock price is 201, with no net change or percent change. This means that the stock price has not moved since the last recorded data.

30 Oct 2023, 08:12 AM IST Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid closed at ₹198.95 on last trading day

On the last day, Powergrid had a BSE volume of 1,486,761 shares with a closing price of 198.95.

