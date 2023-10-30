Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid Surges in Trading Today

On the last day, Powergrid's stock opened at ₹199.95 and closed at ₹198.95. The stock reached a high of ₹202 and a low of ₹199.15 during the day. The market capitalization of Powergrid is ₹186,942.14 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹208.9 and the 52-week low is ₹153.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,486,761 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.36%
|3 Months
|7.64%
|6 Months
|12.93%
|YTD
|25.38%
|1 Year
|19.67%
Based on the current data, the Powergrid stock price is ₹201, with no net change or percent change. This means that the stock price has not moved since the last recorded data.
On the last day, Powergrid had a BSE volume of 1,486,761 shares with a closing price of ₹198.95.
