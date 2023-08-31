Powergrid Share Price Live blog for 31 Aug 2023

1 min read.Updated: 31 Aug 2023, 08:19 AM ISTLivemint
Powergrid stock price went down today, 31 Aug 2023, by -1.59 %. The stock closed at 251.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 247.15 per share. Investors should monitor Powergrid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Powergrid's stock price remained stable on the last trading day, opening and closing at ₹251.15. The stock reached a high of ₹251.6 and a low of ₹246.45 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹172,398.32 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹266.85 and ₹186.35 respectively. On the BSE, a total of 250,536 shares were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
31 Aug 2023, 08:19:25 AM IST
Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid closed at ₹251.15 on last trading day
On the last day, Powergrid had a BSE volume of 250,536 shares with a closing price of ₹251.15.
Download
the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!