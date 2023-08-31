Hello User
Powergrid Share Price Live blog for 31 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:19 AM IST Livemint

Powergrid stock price went down today, 31 Aug 2023, by -1.59 %. The stock closed at 251.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 247.15 per share. Investors should monitor Powergrid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Powergrid

Powergrid's stock price remained stable on the last trading day, opening and closing at 251.15. The stock reached a high of 251.6 and a low of 246.45 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of 172,398.32 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 266.85 and 186.35 respectively. On the BSE, a total of 250,536 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Aug 2023, 08:19 AM IST Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid closed at ₹251.15 on last trading day

On the last day, Powergrid had a BSE volume of 250,536 shares with a closing price of 251.15.

