Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid Soars as Trading Turns Positive

Powergrid Share Price Today : On the last day, Powergrid's open price was ₹254.85 and the close price was ₹253.8. The stock had a high of ₹256.95 and a low of ₹251.45. The market cap of Powergrid is ₹236,374.85 crores. The stock's 52-week high is ₹255 and the 52-week low is ₹157.8. The BSE volume for Powergrid shares was 512,433.
The current stock price of Powergrid is ₹254.15 with a percent change of 0.14. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.14%. The net change is 0.35, indicating that the stock price has increased by 0.35 units.
On the last day, the trading volume for Powergrid on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 512,433 shares.
