Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid Soars as Trading Turns Positive

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Powergrid stock price went up today, 31 Jan 2024, by 0.14 %. The stock closed at 253.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 254.15 per share. Investors should monitor Powergrid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Powergrid Stock Price Today

Powergrid Share Price Today : On the last day, Powergrid's open price was 254.85 and the close price was 253.8. The stock had a high of 256.95 and a low of 251.45. The market cap of Powergrid is 236,374.85 crores. The stock's 52-week high is 255 and the 52-week low is 157.8. The BSE volume for Powergrid shares was 512,433.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jan 2024, 09:06 AM IST Powergrid share price Today :Powergrid trading at ₹254.15, up 0.14% from yesterday's ₹253.8

The current stock price of Powergrid is 254.15 with a percent change of 0.14. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.14%. The net change is 0.35, indicating that the stock price has increased by 0.35 units.

31 Jan 2024, 08:00 AM IST Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid closed at ₹253.8 on last trading day

On the last day, the trading volume for Powergrid on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 512,433 shares. The closing price for Powergrid was 253.8.

