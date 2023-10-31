Hello User
Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid Surges in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:41 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Powergrid stock price went up today, 31 Oct 2023, by 0.5 %. The stock closed at 200.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 201.85 per share. Investors should monitor Powergrid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Powergrid

The last day of Powergrid saw an open price of 201 and a close price of 201. The stock reached a high of 202.1 and a low of 197.7. The market capitalization of Powergrid is recorded at 186,802.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 208.9, while the 52-week low is 153.34. On the BSE, a total volume of 697,646 shares were traded for Powergrid.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Oct 2023, 09:41 AM IST Powergrid share price update :Powergrid trading at ₹201.85, up 0.5% from yesterday's ₹200.85

The current data for Powergrid stock shows that the stock price is 201.85. There has been a 0.5% percent change in the stock price, which translates to a net change of 1. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly.

31 Oct 2023, 09:39 AM IST Powergrid share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.99%
3 Months4.45%
6 Months12.88%
YTD25.32%
1 Year18.08%
31 Oct 2023, 09:11 AM IST Powergrid share price Today :Powergrid trading at ₹201.6, up 0.37% from yesterday's ₹200.85

The current stock price of Powergrid is 201.6. It has experienced a 0.37 percent increase in price, resulting in a net change of 0.75.

31 Oct 2023, 08:00 AM IST Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid closed at ₹201 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Powergrid had a BSE volume of 697,646 shares. The closing price for the stock was 201.

