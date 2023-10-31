Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid Surges in Positive Trading Session

The last day of Powergrid saw an open price of ₹201 and a close price of ₹201. The stock reached a high of ₹202.1 and a low of ₹197.7. The market capitalization of Powergrid is recorded at ₹186,802.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹208.9, while the 52-week low is ₹153.34. On the BSE, a total volume of 697,646 shares were traded for Powergrid.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.99%
|3 Months
|4.45%
|6 Months
|12.88%
|YTD
|25.32%
|1 Year
|18.08%
