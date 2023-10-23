Precision Containeurs share price Today Live Updates : Precision Containeurs' Stocks Plummet in Today's Trading

On the last day, Precision Containeurs had an open price of ₹1.67 and a close price of ₹1.7. The stock's high and low prices for the day were both ₹1.67. The company's market capitalization is 0.0 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3.78 and the 52-week low is ₹0.82. The BSE volume for the day was 43 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Precision Containeurs share price Today :Precision Containeurs trading at ₹1.67, down -1.76% from yesterday's ₹1.7 As of the current data, the stock price of Precision Containeurs is ₹1.67. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 1.76% or a net change of -0.03.

Precision Containeurs share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 1.71 10 Days 1.61 20 Days 1.53 50 Days 1.51 100 Days 1.89 300 Days 1.69

Precision Containeurs share price live: Today's Price range Today's high and low price for Precision Containeurs stock is ₹1.67.

PRECISION CONTAINEURS

Precision Containeurs share price Live :Precision Containeurs closed at ₹1.7 on last trading day On the last day of trading, Precision Containeurs had a BSE volume of 43 shares. The closing price of the stock was ₹1.7.