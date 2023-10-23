Precision Containeurs share price Today Live Updates : Precision Containeurs' Stocks Plummet in Today's Trading

On the last day, Precision Containeurs had an open price of ₹1.67 and a close price of ₹1.7. The stock's high and low prices for the day were both ₹1.67. The company's market capitalization is 0.0 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3.78 and the 52-week low is ₹0.82. The BSE volume for the day was 43 shares.
As of the current data, the stock price of Precision Containeurs is ₹1.67. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 1.76% or a net change of -0.03.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|1.71
|10 Days
|1.61
|20 Days
|1.53
|50 Days
|1.51
|100 Days
|1.89
|300 Days
|1.69
Today's high and low price for Precision Containeurs stock is ₹1.67.
On the last day of trading, Precision Containeurs had a BSE volume of 43 shares. The closing price of the stock was ₹1.7.
