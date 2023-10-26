comScore
Precision Containeurs share price Today Live Updates : Precision Containeurs closed today at ₹1.61, down -1.83% from yesterday's ₹1.64

9 min read . Updated: 26 Oct 2023, 06:42 PM IST
Livemint

Precision Containeurs stock price went down today, 26 Oct 2023, by -1.83 %. The stock closed at 1.64 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1.61 per share. Investors should monitor Precision Containeurs stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Precision ContaineursPremium
Precision Containeurs

Precision Containeurs had an open price of 1.64 and a close price of 1.67 on the last trading day. The high and low for the day were both 1.64. The market capitalization of the company is 0.0 crore. The 52-week high and low are 3.78 and 0.86 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 306 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Oct 2023, 06:42:47 PM IST

Precision Containeurs share price Today :Precision Containeurs closed today at ₹1.61, down -1.83% from yesterday's ₹1.64

Precision Containeurs stock closed at 1.61 today, showing a decrease of 1.83% from the previous day's closing price of 1.64. The net change in the stock price was -0.03.

26 Oct 2023, 05:32:07 PM IST

Precision Containeurs share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Precision Containeurs stock today was 1.61, while the high price reached 1.64.

26 Oct 2023, 03:18:26 PM IST

Precision Containeurs share price update :Precision Containeurs trading at ₹1.61, down -1.83% from yesterday's ₹1.64

The current data for Precision Containeurs stock shows that the stock price is 1.61. There has been a percent change of -1.83, indicating a decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -0.03, suggesting a slight decrease in the stock price.

26 Oct 2023, 02:31:14 PM IST

Precision Containeurs share price NSE Live :Precision Containeurs trading at ₹1.61, down -1.83% from yesterday's ₹1.64

The current data for Precision Containeurs stock shows that the stock price is 1.61. There has been a decrease in the stock price of -1.83%, resulting in a net change of -0.03.

26 Oct 2023, 02:23:03 PM IST

Precision Containeurs share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Precision Containeurs stock reached a low price of 1.61 and a high price of 1.64.

26 Oct 2023, 01:58:12 PM IST

Precision Containeurs share price Live :Precision Containeurs trading at ₹1.61, down -1.83% from yesterday's ₹1.64

The stock price of Precision Containeurs is currently 1.61. It has experienced a decrease of 1.83% in value, resulting in a net change of -0.03.

Click here for Precision Containeurs News

26 Oct 2023, 01:43:22 PM IST

Precision Containeurs share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days1.71
10 Days1.64
20 Days1.55
50 Days1.51
100 Days1.90
300 Days1.69
26 Oct 2023, 01:28:34 PM IST

Precision Containeurs share price live: Today's Price range

Precision Containeurs stock reached a low of 1.61 and a high of 1.64 on the current day.

26 Oct 2023, 01:19:31 PM IST

Precision Containeurs share price Today :Precision Containeurs trading at ₹1.61, down -1.83% from yesterday's ₹1.64

The current data for Precision Containeurs stock shows that the stock price is 1.61. There has been a percent change of -1.83, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -0.03, which also suggests a decrease.

26 Oct 2023, 12:53:50 PM IST

Precision Containeurs Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 12:23:29 PM IST

Precision Containeurs share price Live :Precision Containeurs trading at ₹1.61, down -1.83% from yesterday's ₹1.64

26 Oct 2023, 12:17:54 PM IST

Precision Containeurs share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high and low data for Precision Containeurs stock is as follows: Today's low price: 1.61 Today's high price: 1.64

26 Oct 2023, 11:48:13 AM IST

Precision Containeurs share price NSE Live :Precision Containeurs trading at ₹1.61, down -1.83% from yesterday's ₹1.64

The current data for Precision Containeurs stock shows that the stock price is 1.61. The percent change is -1.83, indicating a decrease in value, and the net change is -0.03, indicating a decrease of 0.03 in the stock price.

26 Oct 2023, 11:22:01 AM IST

Precision Containeurs share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Precision Containeurs stock is 1.61, while the high price is 1.64.

26 Oct 2023, 11:14:32 AM IST

Precision Containeurs share price Live :Precision Containeurs trading at ₹1.64, up 0% from yesterday's ₹1.64

Based on the current data, the stock price of Precision Containeurs is 1.64. There has been no change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.

Click here for Precision Containeurs Profit Loss

26 Oct 2023, 10:24:16 AM IST

Precision Containeurs share price update :Precision Containeurs trading at ₹1.64, up 0% from yesterday's ₹1.64

Based on the current data, the stock price of Precision Containeurs is 1.64. There has been no percent change and no net change in the stock price.

26 Oct 2023, 10:19:06 AM IST

Precision Containeurs share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Precision Containeurs stock had a low price of 1.64 and a high price of 1.64.

26 Oct 2023, 09:50:00 AM IST

Precision Containeurs Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 09:05:20 AM IST

Precision Containeurs share price Today :Precision Containeurs trading at ₹1.64, down -1.8% from yesterday's ₹1.67

26 Oct 2023, 08:12:45 AM IST

Precision Containeurs share price Live :Precision Containeurs closed at ₹1.67 on last trading day

On the last day, Precision Containeurs had a trading volume of 306 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1.67.

Wait for it…

