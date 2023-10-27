Precision Containeurs share price Today Live Updates : Precision Containeurs closed today at 1.58, down -1.86% from yesterday's 1.61

On the last day, Precision Containeurs opened and closed at a price of ₹1.64. The highest price reached during the day was also ₹1.64, while the lowest was ₹1.61. The market capitalization of the company is currently 0.0 crores. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹3.78 and ₹0.86 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2155 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.