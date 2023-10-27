Precision Containeurs share price Today Live Updates : Precision Containeurs closed today at 1.58, down -1.86% from yesterday's 1.61

On the last day, Precision Containeurs opened and closed at a price of ₹1.64. The highest price reached during the day was also ₹1.64, while the lowest was ₹1.61. The market capitalization of the company is currently 0.0 crores. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹3.78 and ₹0.86 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2155 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Precision Containeurs stock closed today at a price of ₹1.58, which is a decrease of 1.86% compared to the previous day's closing price of ₹1.61. The net change in the stock price was -0.03.
The current day's high and low data for Precision Containeurs stock shows that the low price for today is ₹1.58 and the high price is also ₹1.58.
The current stock price of Precision Containeurs is ₹1.58. There has been a decrease of 1.86% in the stock's value, resulting in a net change of -0.03.
The current day's high and low price for Precision Containeurs stock is both ₹1.58.
The current stock price of Precision Containeurs is ₹1.58. There has been a percent change of -1.86, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.03, suggesting a slight decrease of ₹0.03 in the stock price.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|1.69
|10 Days
|1.65
|20 Days
|1.56
|50 Days
|1.50
|100 Days
|1.90
|300 Days
|1.69
Today, Precision Containeurs stock reached a low price of ₹1.58 and a high price of ₹1.58.
The current stock price of Precision Containeurs is ₹1.58. There has been a percent change of -1.86, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.03, meaning the stock price has decreased by ₹0.03.
Click here for Precision Containeurs Dividend
The current data shows that the stock price of Precision Containeurs is ₹1.58. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 1.86%, resulting in a net change of -0.03.
Today, Precision Containeurs stock reached a low price of ₹1.58 and a high price of ₹1.58.
The current stock price of Precision Containeurs is ₹1.58, with a percent change of -1.86 and a net change of -0.03. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.86% and the value has decreased by ₹0.03.
The current day's high and low data for Precision Containeurs stock shows that the low price for the day is ₹1.61 and the high price is ₹1.64.
Today, Precision Containeurs stock reached a low of ₹1.61 and a high of ₹1.64.
The current data for Precision Containeurs stock shows that the stock price is ₹1.61. There has been a percent change of -1.83, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.03, suggesting a decrease of ₹0.03 in the stock price.
The current stock price of Precision Containeurs is ₹1.61, with a percent change of -1.83 and a net change of -0.03. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.83% or ₹0.03.
On the last day of trading for Precision Containeurs on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 2155. The closing price of the shares was ₹1.64.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!