Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Precision Containeurs share price Today Live Updates : Precision Containeurs closed today at 1.58, down -1.86% from yesterday's 1.61

10 min read . 27 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Precision Containeurs stock price went down today, 27 Oct 2023, by -1.86 %. The stock closed at 1.61 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1.58 per share. Investors should monitor Precision Containeurs stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Precision Containeurs

On the last day, Precision Containeurs opened and closed at a price of 1.64. The highest price reached during the day was also 1.64, while the lowest was 1.61. The market capitalization of the company is currently 0.0 crores. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 3.78 and 0.86 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2155 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Oct 2023, 06:42 PM IST Precision Containeurs share price update :Precision Containeurs closed today at ₹1.58, down -1.86% from yesterday's ₹1.61

Precision Containeurs stock closed today at a price of 1.58, which is a decrease of 1.86% compared to the previous day's closing price of 1.61. The net change in the stock price was -0.03.

27 Oct 2023, 05:45 PM IST Precision Containeurs share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high and low data for Precision Containeurs stock shows that the low price for today is 1.58 and the high price is also 1.58.

27 Oct 2023, 02:26 PM IST Precision Containeurs share price Today :Precision Containeurs trading at ₹1.58, down -1.86% from yesterday's ₹1.61

The current stock price of Precision Containeurs is 1.58. There has been a decrease of 1.86% in the stock's value, resulting in a net change of -0.03.

27 Oct 2023, 02:20 PM IST Precision Containeurs share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high and low price for Precision Containeurs stock is both 1.58.

27 Oct 2023, 01:57 PM IST Precision Containeurs share price update :Precision Containeurs trading at ₹1.58, down -1.86% from yesterday's ₹1.61

The current stock price of Precision Containeurs is 1.58. There has been a percent change of -1.86, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.03, suggesting a slight decrease of 0.03 in the stock price.

27 Oct 2023, 01:31 PM IST Precision Containeurs share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days1.69
10 Days1.65
20 Days1.56
50 Days1.50
100 Days1.90
300 Days1.69
27 Oct 2023, 01:16 PM IST Precision Containeurs share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Precision Containeurs stock reached a low price of 1.58 and a high price of 1.58.

27 Oct 2023, 01:11 PM IST Precision Containeurs share price Live :Precision Containeurs trading at ₹1.58, down -1.86% from yesterday's ₹1.61

The current stock price of Precision Containeurs is 1.58. There has been a percent change of -1.86, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.03, meaning the stock price has decreased by 0.03.

Click here for Precision Containeurs Dividend

27 Oct 2023, 01:02 PM IST Precision Containeurs Live Updates

27 Oct 2023, 12:25 PM IST Precision Containeurs share price update :Precision Containeurs trading at ₹1.58, down -1.86% from yesterday's ₹1.61

The current data shows that the stock price of Precision Containeurs is 1.58. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 1.86%, resulting in a net change of -0.03.

27 Oct 2023, 12:25 PM IST Precision Containeurs share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Precision Containeurs stock reached a low price of 1.58 and a high price of 1.58.

27 Oct 2023, 11:50 AM IST Precision Containeurs share price Today :Precision Containeurs trading at ₹1.58, down -1.86% from yesterday's ₹1.61

The current stock price of Precision Containeurs is 1.58, with a percent change of -1.86 and a net change of -0.03. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.86% and the value has decreased by 0.03.

27 Oct 2023, 11:11 AM IST Precision Containeurs share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high and low data for Precision Containeurs stock shows that the low price for the day is 1.61 and the high price is 1.64.

27 Oct 2023, 10:21 AM IST Precision Containeurs share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Precision Containeurs stock reached a low of 1.61 and a high of 1.64.

27 Oct 2023, 09:59 AM IST Precision Containeurs Live Updates

27 Oct 2023, 09:53 AM IST Precision Containeurs share price NSE Live :Precision Containeurs trading at ₹1.61, down -1.83% from yesterday's ₹1.64

The current data for Precision Containeurs stock shows that the stock price is 1.61. There has been a percent change of -1.83, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.03, suggesting a decrease of 0.03 in the stock price.

27 Oct 2023, 09:08 AM IST Precision Containeurs share price Today :Precision Containeurs trading at ₹1.61, down -1.83% from yesterday's ₹1.64

The current stock price of Precision Containeurs is 1.61, with a percent change of -1.83 and a net change of -0.03. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.83% or 0.03.

27 Oct 2023, 08:19 AM IST Precision Containeurs share price Live :Precision Containeurs closed at ₹1.64 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Precision Containeurs on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 2155. The closing price of the shares was 1.64.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.