Precision Containeurs Share Price Live blog for 30 Oct 2023

Precision Containeurs opened at a price of ₹1.58 and closed at ₹1.61 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of ₹1.58 and a low of ₹1.58 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 0.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3.78 and the 52-week low is ₹0.86. The BSE volume for the stock was 3410 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.