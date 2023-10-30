Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Precision Containeurs Share Price Live blog for 30 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Precision Containeurs stock price went down today, 30 Oct 2023, by -1.86 %. The stock closed at 1.61 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1.58 per share. Investors should monitor Precision Containeurs stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Precision Containeurs

Precision Containeurs opened at a price of 1.58 and closed at 1.61 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of 1.58 and a low of 1.58 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 0.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3.78 and the 52-week low is 0.86. The BSE volume for the stock was 3410 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Oct 2023, 08:19 AM IST Precision Containeurs share price Live :Precision Containeurs closed at ₹1.61 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Precision Containeurs, the BSE volume reached 3410 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1.61.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.