Precision Containeurs share price Today Live Updates : Precision Containeurs Plummets in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:09 AM IST Trade
Precision Containeurs stock price went down today, 31 Oct 2023, by -1.9 %. The stock closed at 1.58 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1.55 per share. Investors should monitor Precision Containeurs stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Precision Containeurs

On the last day, Precision Containeurs opened at 1.55 and closed at 1.58. The stock had a high of 1.56 and a low of 1.55. The market capitalization is currently at 0.0 cr. The 52-week high for the stock is 3.78 and the 52-week low is 0.86. The BSE volume for the stock was 1475 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Oct 2023, 09:09 AM IST Precision Containeurs share price Today :Precision Containeurs trading at ₹1.55, down -1.9% from yesterday's ₹1.58

The current data for Precision Containeurs stock shows that the stock price is 1.55. There has been a percent change of -1.9, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.03, suggesting a slight decrease in the stock price. Overall, the stock price for Precision Containeurs has experienced a small decline.

31 Oct 2023, 08:10 AM IST Precision Containeurs share price Live :Precision Containeurs closed at ₹1.58 on last trading day

On the last day, Precision Containeurs had a BSE volume of 1475 shares. The closing price for the shares was 1.58.

