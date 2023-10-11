Hello User
Premier Capital Services share price Today Live Updates : Premier Capital Services Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 11:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Premier Capital Services stock price went down today, 11 Oct 2023, by -1.24 %. The stock closed at 4.03 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3.98 per share. Investors should monitor Premier Capital Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Premier Capital Services

On the last day, Premier Capital Services opened at 4.09, reached a high of 4.09, and a low of 3.87. The closing price was 4.03. The market capitalization of the company is 14.34 crore. The 52-week high for Premier Capital Services is 8.71, while the 52-week low is 3. The BSE volume for the day was 860 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Oct 2023, 11:13 AM IST Premier Capital Services share price live: Today's Price range

Premier Capital Services stock reached a low price of 3.87 and a high price of 4.09 on the current day.

11 Oct 2023, 11:01 AM IST Premier Capital Services share price update :Premier Capital Services trading at ₹3.98, down -1.24% from yesterday's ₹4.03

Premier Capital Services' stock price is currently 3.98. It has experienced a percent change of -1.24 and a net change of -0.05. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.24% and the value has decreased by 0.05 rupees.

11 Oct 2023, 10:29 AM IST Premier Capital Services share price NSE Live :Premier Capital Services trading at ₹3.87, down -3.97% from yesterday's ₹4.03

Premier Capital Services stock currently has a price of 3.87, which represents a percent change of -3.97. This means that the stock price has decreased by 3.97% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -0.16, indicating a decrease of 0.16 rupees.

11 Oct 2023, 10:13 AM IST Premier Capital Services share price live: Today's Price range

Premier Capital Services stock reached a low of 3.87 and a high of 4.09 on the current day.

11 Oct 2023, 10:00 AM IST Premier Capital Services Live Updates

11 Oct 2023, 09:40 AM IST Premier Capital Services share price Live :Premier Capital Services closed at ₹4.03 on last trading day

On the last day, Premier Capital Services had a trading volume of 860 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 4.03.

