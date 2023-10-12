Premier Capital Services Share Price Live blog for 12 Oct 2023

On the last day of trading, Premier Capital Services opened at ₹4.09 and closed at ₹4.03. The stock reached a high of ₹4.09 and a low of ₹3.87. The market capitalization of Premier Capital Services is currently ₹14.45 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹8.71, while the 52-week low is ₹3. The stock had a BSE volume of 34,509 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.