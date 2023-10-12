Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Premier Capital Services Share Price Live blog for 12 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Premier Capital Services stock price went down today, 12 Oct 2023, by -3.23 %. The stock closed at 4.03 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3.9 per share. Investors should monitor Premier Capital Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Premier Capital Services

On the last day of trading, Premier Capital Services opened at 4.09 and closed at 4.03. The stock reached a high of 4.09 and a low of 3.87. The market capitalization of Premier Capital Services is currently 14.45 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 8.71, while the 52-week low is 3. The stock had a BSE volume of 34,509 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Oct 2023, 08:13 AM IST Premier Capital Services share price Live :Premier Capital Services closed at ₹4.03 on last trading day

On the last day of Premier Capital Services trading on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 34,509. The closing price of the shares was 4.03.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.