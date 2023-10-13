Premier Capital Services share price Today Live Updates : Premier Capital Services Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

Premier Capital Services had a slight decrease in its stock price on the last day of trading. The open price was ₹4.09 and the close price was ₹3.9. The stock reached a high of ₹4.09 and a low of ₹3.81 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹14.45 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹8.71 and the 52-week low is ₹3. The BSE volume for the day was 6586 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
