Premier Capital Services share price Today Live Updates : Premier Capital Services Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:14 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Premier Capital Services stock price went down today, 13 Oct 2023, by -0.26 %. The stock closed at 3.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3.89 per share. Investors should monitor Premier Capital Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Premier Capital Services

Premier Capital Services had a slight decrease in its stock price on the last day of trading. The open price was 4.09 and the close price was 3.9. The stock reached a high of 4.09 and a low of 3.81 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 14.45 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 8.71 and the 52-week low is 3. The BSE volume for the day was 6586 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Oct 2023, 09:14 AM IST Premier Capital Services share price Today :Premier Capital Services trading at ₹3.89, down -0.26% from yesterday's ₹3.9

The current data for Premier Capital Services (PCS) stock shows that the price is 3.89. There has been a decrease in the price by 0.26%, resulting in a net change of -0.01.

13 Oct 2023, 08:00 AM IST Premier Capital Services share price Live :Premier Capital Services closed at ₹3.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Premier Capital Services on the BSE, there were 6,586 shares traded. The closing price for the shares was 3.9.

