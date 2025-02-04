Premier Capital Services Share Price Live blog for 04 Feb 2025

Premier Capital Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Premier Capital Services opened and closed at ₹4.64, with no fluctuation, as the high and low prices were also recorded at ₹4.64. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹18.98 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹6.98 and a low of ₹3.45. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 434 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|5.17
|10 Days
|5.70
|20 Days
|6.01
|50 Days
|5.49
|100 Days
|5.06
|300 Days
|4.95
Premier Capital Services Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Premier Capital Services share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
Premier Capital Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹4.64 & ₹4.64 yesterday to end at ₹4.64. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend