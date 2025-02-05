Premier Capital Services Share Price Live blog for 05 Feb 2025

Premier Capital Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Premier Capital Services maintained a stable performance with its open, close, high, and low prices all recorded at ₹4.64. The market capitalization stood at ₹17.20 crore. The stock's 52-week high was ₹6.98, while the 52-week low was ₹3.45. Trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was low, with only 434 shares changing hands, indicating limited market activity for the stock.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
05 Feb 2025, 08:01 AM IST
Premier Capital Services Share Price Live Updates: Premier Capital Services closed at ₹4.64 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Premier Capital Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹4.64 & ₹4.64 yesterday to end at ₹4.64. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend