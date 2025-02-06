Premier Capital Services Share Price Live blog for 06 Feb 2025

Premier Capital Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Premier Capital Services opened at ₹4.87 and closed at ₹4.64, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹4.87 and maintained a low of ₹4.87 throughout the session. With a market capitalization of ₹18.05 crore, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹6.98 and a low of ₹3.45. Trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange was minimal, with only 12 shares exchanged.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
06 Feb 2025, 08:02 AM IST
