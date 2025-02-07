Premier Capital Services Share Price Live blog for 07 Feb 2025

Premier Capital Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Premier Capital Services opened at ₹4.85 and closed slightly higher at ₹4.87. The stock reached a high of ₹5.11 and maintained a low of ₹4.85 throughout the session. With a market capitalization of ₹18.94 crore, the stock's performance remains below its 52-week high of ₹6.98 and above its low of ₹3.45. A total of 379 shares were traded on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
07 Feb 2025, 08:05 AM IST
Premier Capital Services Share Price Live Updates: Premier Capital Services closed at ₹4.87 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Premier Capital Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹5.11 & ₹4.85 yesterday to end at ₹5.11. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.