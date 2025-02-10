Hello User
Premier Capital Services Share Price Live blog for 10 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Premier Capital Services Share Price Today Live Updates : Premier Capital Services stock price went up today, 10 Feb 2025, by 4.70 %. The stock closed at 5.11 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5.35 per share. Investors should monitor Premier Capital Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Premier Capital Services Share Price Today Live Updates

Premier Capital Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Premier Capital Services opened at 5.35 but closed lower at 5.11. The stock recorded a high of 5.35 and maintained this as its low for the day. With a market capitalization of 19.83 crore, the stock's performance remains below its 52-week high of 6.98 and above its 52-week low of 3.45. The BSE volume for the day was 305 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Feb 2025, 08:00 AM IST Premier Capital Services Share Price Live Updates: Premier Capital Services closed at ₹5.11 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Premier Capital Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 5.35 & 5.35 yesterday to end at 5.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

