Premier Capital Services Share Price Live blog for 10 Feb 2025

Premier Capital Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Premier Capital Services opened at ₹5.35 but closed lower at ₹5.11. The stock recorded a high of ₹5.35 and maintained this as its low for the day. With a market capitalization of ₹19.83 crore, the stock's performance remains below its 52-week high of ₹6.98 and above its 52-week low of ₹3.45. The BSE volume for the day was 305 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
10 Feb 2025, 08:00 AM IST
Premier Capital Services Share Price Live Updates: Premier Capital Services closed at ₹5.11 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook
Premier Capital Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹5.35 & ₹5.35 yesterday to end at ₹5.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend