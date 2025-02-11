Premier Capital Services Share Price Live blog for 11 Feb 2025

Premier Capital Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Premier Capital Services opened at ₹5.61 and closed at ₹5.35, experiencing a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹5.61 and did not dip below this level, indicating a stable trading range for the day. With a market capitalization of ₹20.79 crore, the company has a 52-week high of ₹6.98 and a low of ₹3.45. The BSE recorded a volume of 394 shares traded.
11 Feb 2025, 08:02 AM IST
