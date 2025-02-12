Premier Capital Services Share Price Live blog for 12 Feb 2025

Premier Capital Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Premier Capital Services opened at ₹5.89 and closed lower at ₹5.61, with both the opening and closing prices matching the day's high and low of ₹5.89. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹21.83 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a high of ₹6.98 and a low of ₹3.45. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 505 shares for the day.
Premier Capital Services Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Premier Capital Services has increased by 4.92%, currently trading at ₹6.18. Over the past year, the price of Premier Capital Services shares has risen by 5.94%, reaching ₹6.18. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a growth of 8.84%, rising to 23071.80 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|9.86%
|3 Months
|14.5%
|6 Months
|15.3%
|YTD
|-7.12%
|1 Year
|5.94%
Premier Capital Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹5.89 & ₹5.89 yesterday to end at ₹5.89. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend