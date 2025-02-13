Hello User
Premier Capital Services Share Price Live blog for 13 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Premier Capital Services Share Price Today Live Updates : Premier Capital Services stock price went up today, 13 Feb 2025, by 4.92 %. The stock closed at 5.89 per share. The stock is currently trading at 6.18 per share. Investors should monitor Premier Capital Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Premier Capital Services Share Price Today Live Updates

Premier Capital Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Premier Capital Services opened at 6.18 and closed at 5.89, marking a decline. The stock reached a high of 6.18, matching its opening price, while the low was also 6.18. The market capitalization stood at 22.90 crore. Over the past year, the stock's highest price was 6.98, and the lowest was 3.45, with a trading volume of 4,540 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Feb 2025, 09:15 AM IST Premier Capital Services Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Premier Capital Services Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Premier Capital Services has increased by 4.85%, currently trading at 6.48. Over the past year, the price of Premier Capital Services shares has risen by 5.94%, reaching 6.48. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a gain of 8.84%, reaching 23045.25 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week9.86%
3 Months14.5%
6 Months15.3%
YTD-7.12%
1 Year5.94%
13 Feb 2025, 08:00 AM IST Premier Capital Services Share Price Live Updates: Premier Capital Services closed at ₹5.89 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Premier Capital Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 6.18 & 6.18 yesterday to end at 6.18. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

