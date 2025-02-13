Premier Capital Services Share Price Live blog for 13 Feb 2025

Premier Capital Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Premier Capital Services opened at ₹6.18 and closed at ₹5.89, marking a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹6.18, matching its opening price, while the low was also ₹6.18. The market capitalization stood at ₹22.90 crore. Over the past year, the stock's highest price was ₹6.98, and the lowest was ₹3.45, with a trading volume of 4,540 shares on the BSE.
Premier Capital Services Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Premier Capital Services has increased by 4.85%, currently trading at ₹6.48. Over the past year, the price of Premier Capital Services shares has risen by 5.94%, reaching ₹6.48. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a gain of 8.84%, reaching 23045.25 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|9.86%
|3 Months
|14.5%
|6 Months
|15.3%
|YTD
|-7.12%
|1 Year
|5.94%
Premier Capital Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹6.18 & ₹6.18 yesterday to end at ₹6.18. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend