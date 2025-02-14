Premier Capital Services Share Price Live blog for 14 Feb 2025

Premier Capital Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Premier Capital Services opened at ₹6.48 and closed at ₹6.18, reflecting a decrease. The stock reached a high of ₹6.48 and a low of ₹5.91 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹23.68 crore, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹6.98 and a low of ₹3.45. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 18,358 shares for the day.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
14 Feb 2025, 08:05 AM IST
