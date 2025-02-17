Premier Capital Services Share Price Live blog for 17 Feb 2025

Premier Capital Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Premier Capital Services opened at ₹6.45 and closed slightly lower at ₹6.25. The stock reached a high of ₹6.56 and a low of ₹5.94 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹24.31 crore, it remains below its 52-week high of ₹6.98 and above the 52-week low of ₹3.45. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 19,474 shares for the day.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
17 Feb 2025, 08:04 AM IST
