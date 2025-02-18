Premier Capital Services Share Price Live blog for 18 Feb 2025

Premier Capital Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Premier Capital Services opened at ₹6.88 and closed lower at ₹6.56, with both the high and low recorded at ₹6.88. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹25.50 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of ₹6.98 and a low of ₹3.45. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 16,671 shares for the day.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Premier Capital Services Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Premier Capital Services has increased by 4.94%, currently trading at ₹7.22. Over the past year, the company's shares have seen a substantial gain of 44.54%, reaching ₹7.22. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 22,959.50 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|22.64%
|3 Months
|38.64%
|6 Months
|38.15%
|YTD
|19.44%
|1 Year
|44.54%
Premier Capital Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹6.88 & ₹6.88 yesterday to end at ₹6.88. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend