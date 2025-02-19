Premier Capital Services Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2025

Premier Capital Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Premier Capital Services opened at ₹7.22 and closed lower at ₹6.88, reaching a high of ₹7.22 and a low of ₹7.22 throughout the day. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹26.76 crore, while its 52-week high was ₹6.98 and the low was ₹3.45. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 8,744 shares for the session.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
19 Feb 2025, 08:04 AM IST
