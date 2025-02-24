Premier Capital Services Share Price Live blog for 24 Feb 2025

Premier Capital Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Premier Capital Services opened at ₹7.95 and closed at ₹7.58, reaching a high of ₹7.95 and a low of ₹7.95. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹29.46 crore. The stock's performance reflects a 52-week high of ₹7.58 and a low of ₹3.45. Trading volume on the BSE was recorded at 565 shares, indicating a relatively low level of activity for the day.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Premier Capital Services Share Price Live Updates: Today, Premier Capital Services saw its share price increase by 4.88%, reaching ₹7.95, amidst a mixed performance from its peers. While IITL Projects and Abhishek Finlease experienced declines, DRA Consultants and Annvrridhhi Ventures enjoyed gains. In the broader market, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex declined by 0.51% and 0.65%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|DRA Consultants
|29.0
|0.0
|0.0
|68.95
|23.4
|31.81
|IITL Projects
|59.71
|-3.13
|-4.98
|78.14
|26.08
|29.8
|Premier Capital Services
|7.95
|0.37
|4.88
|7.58
|3.45
|29.46
|Annvrridhhi Ventures
|17.19
|0.0
|0.0
|33.95
|14.9
|27.86
|Abhishek Finlease
|63.3
|-1.96
|-3.0
|79.41
|31.35
|26.89
Premier Capital Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹7.95 & ₹7.95 yesterday to end at ₹7.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend