Premier Capital Services Share Price Live blog for 25 Feb 2025

Premier Capital Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Premier Capital Services opened at ₹7.95 and closed lower at ₹7.58, marking a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹7.95 and a low of ₹7.95 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹29.46 crore, the stock's 52-week high was ₹7.58, while the 52-week low stood at ₹3.45. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 565 shares.
25 Feb 2025, 08:00 AM IST
