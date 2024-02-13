Prestige Estates share price Today Live Updates : Prestige Estates stock plummets on the market today

Prestige Estates Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Prestige Estates opened at ₹1203 and closed at ₹1202. The stock had a high of ₹1224.4 and a low of ₹1151.6. The market capitalization of the company is ₹47067.66 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1440 and the 52-week low is ₹391.3. The stock had a volume of 21304 shares traded on the BSE.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.1%
|3 Months
|27.35%
|6 Months
|112.24%
|YTD
|-0.33%
|1 Year
|184.96%
