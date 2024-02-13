Hello User
Prestige Estates share price Today Live Updates : Prestige Estates stock plummets on the market today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:15 AM IST
Livemint

Prestige Estates stock price went down today, 13 Feb 2024, by -4.13 %. The stock closed at 1174.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1125.55 per share. Investors should monitor Prestige Estates stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Prestige Estates Stock Price Today

Prestige Estates Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Prestige Estates opened at 1203 and closed at 1202. The stock had a high of 1224.4 and a low of 1151.6. The market capitalization of the company is 47067.66 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1440 and the 52-week low is 391.3. The stock had a volume of 21304 shares traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Feb 2024, 10:15 AM IST Prestige Estates Projects share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Prestige Estates Projects had a low price of 1108.35 and a high price of 1153.05 on the current day.

13 Feb 2024, 09:55 AM IST Prestige Estates Live Updates

13 Feb 2024, 09:46 AM IST Prestige Estates share price update :Prestige Estates trading at ₹1125.55, down -4.13% from yesterday's ₹1174.05

The current data for Prestige Estates stock shows that the price is 1125.55 with a percent change of -4.13. This means that the stock has decreased by 4.13% from its previous value. The net change is -48.5, indicating that the stock has decreased by 48.5 in value. Overall, this data suggests that the stock has experienced a decline in value.

13 Feb 2024, 09:43 AM IST Prestige Estates share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.1%
3 Months27.35%
6 Months112.24%
YTD-0.33%
1 Year184.96%
13 Feb 2024, 09:03 AM IST Prestige Estates share price Today :Prestige Estates trading at ₹1174.05, down -2.33% from yesterday's ₹1202

The current stock price of Prestige Estates is 1174.05. The stock has experienced a decline of -2.33% in percentage change and a net change of -27.95.

13 Feb 2024, 08:12 AM IST Prestige Estates share price Live :Prestige Estates closed at ₹1202 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Prestige Estates recorded a volume of 21,304 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1202.

