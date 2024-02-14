Prestige Estates share price Today Live Updates : Prestige Estates Stock Drops on Market Today

Prestige Estates Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Prestige Estates opened at ₹1133.2 and closed at ₹1174.05. The stock had a high of ₹1161.75 and a low of ₹1108.35. The market capitalization of Prestige Estates is ₹45,883.01 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1440 and the 52-week low is ₹391.3. The stock had a volume of 24,297 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Prestige Estates stock shows that the stock price is ₹1110.7. There has been a percent change of -2.72, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -31.1, which means that the stock has dropped by ₹31.1.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-6.51%
|3 Months
|23.07%
|6 Months
|106.5%
|YTD
|-3.02%
|1 Year
|185.15%
On the last day of trading, Prestige Estates had a BSE volume of 24,297 shares with a closing price of ₹1,174.05.
