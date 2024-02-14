Hello User
Prestige Estates share price Today Live Updates : Prestige Estates Stock Drops on Market Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:52 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Prestige Estates stock price went down today, 14 Feb 2024, by -2.72 %. The stock closed at 1141.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1110.7 per share. Investors should monitor Prestige Estates stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Prestige Estates Stock Price Today

Prestige Estates Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Prestige Estates opened at 1133.2 and closed at 1174.05. The stock had a high of 1161.75 and a low of 1108.35. The market capitalization of Prestige Estates is 45,883.01 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1440 and the 52-week low is 391.3. The stock had a volume of 24,297 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Feb 2024, 09:52 AM IST Prestige Estates Live Updates

14 Feb 2024, 09:47 AM IST Prestige Estates share price update :Prestige Estates trading at ₹1110.7, down -2.72% from yesterday's ₹1141.8

The current data of Prestige Estates stock shows that the stock price is 1110.7. There has been a percent change of -2.72, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -31.1, which means that the stock has dropped by 31.1.

14 Feb 2024, 09:42 AM IST Prestige Estates share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-6.51%
3 Months23.07%
6 Months106.5%
YTD-3.02%
1 Year185.15%
14 Feb 2024, 09:01 AM IST Prestige Estates share price Today :Prestige Estates trading at ₹1144.5, down -2.52% from yesterday's ₹1174.05

The current data for Prestige Estates stock shows that the stock price is 1144.5. There has been a percent change of -2.52, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -29.55, suggesting a decrease of 29.55 in the stock price.

14 Feb 2024, 08:12 AM IST Prestige Estates share price Live :Prestige Estates closed at ₹1174.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Prestige Estates had a BSE volume of 24,297 shares with a closing price of 1,174.05.

