Prestige Estates share price Today Live Updates : Prestige Estates Stock Dips in Trading Today

Prestige Estates Share Price Today : Prestige Estates' stock opened at ₹1033.4 and closed at ₹1141.8 on the last day. The stock had a high of ₹1147.05 and a low of ₹1033.4. The market capitalization of the company is ₹44,213.26 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹1440 and the 52-week low is ₹391.3. The BSE volume for the day was 27,330 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-10.25%
|3 Months
|15.34%
|6 Months
|101.16%
|YTD
|-6.63%
|1 Year
|178.04%
The current data for Prestige Estates stock shows that the price is ₹1102.85. There has been a percent change of -3.41, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -38.95, meaning that the stock has decreased by this amount.
On the last day of Prestige Estates' trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 27,330. The closing price of the shares was ₹1141.8.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!