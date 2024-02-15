Hello User
Prestige Estates share price Today Live Updates : Prestige Estates Stock Dips in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:39 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Prestige Estates stock price went down today, 15 Feb 2024, by -3.41 %. The stock closed at 1141.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1102.85 per share. Investors should monitor Prestige Estates stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Prestige Estates Stock Price Today

Prestige Estates Share Price Today : Prestige Estates' stock opened at 1033.4 and closed at 1141.8 on the last day. The stock had a high of 1147.05 and a low of 1033.4. The market capitalization of the company is 44,213.26 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 1440 and the 52-week low is 391.3. The BSE volume for the day was 27,330 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Feb 2024, 09:39 AM IST Prestige Estates share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-10.25%
3 Months15.34%
6 Months101.16%
YTD-6.63%
1 Year178.04%
15 Feb 2024, 09:04 AM IST Prestige Estates share price Today :Prestige Estates trading at ₹1102.85, down -3.41% from yesterday's ₹1141.8

The current data for Prestige Estates stock shows that the price is 1102.85. There has been a percent change of -3.41, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -38.95, meaning that the stock has decreased by this amount.

15 Feb 2024, 08:01 AM IST Prestige Estates share price Live :Prestige Estates closed at ₹1141.8 on last trading day

On the last day of Prestige Estates' trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 27,330. The closing price of the shares was 1141.8.

