Prestige Estates share price Today Live Updates : Prestige Estates Soars on the Stock Market

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:07 AM IST
Livemint

Prestige Estates stock price went up today, 16 Feb 2024, by 0.84 %. The stock closed at 1131.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1141.5 per share. Investors should monitor Prestige Estates stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Prestige Estates Stock Price Today

Prestige Estates Share Price Today : On the last day, Prestige Estates opened at 1126.9 and closed at 1102.85. The stock reached a high of 1140 and a low of 1104.45. The market capitalization of the company is 45,379.88 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1440 and the 52-week low is 391.3. The BSE volume for the day was 27,021 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Feb 2024, 09:07 AM IST Prestige Estates share price Today :Prestige Estates trading at ₹1141.5, up 0.84% from yesterday's ₹1131.95

The current stock price of Prestige Estates is 1141.5 with a percent change of 0.84. This means that the stock has increased by 0.84% from its previous closing price. The net change in the stock price is 9.55, indicating that the stock has increased by 9.55 from its previous closing price.

16 Feb 2024, 08:03 AM IST Prestige Estates share price Live :Prestige Estates closed at ₹1102.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Prestige Estates had a trading volume of 27,021 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1,102.85.

