Prestige Estates Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2024

Prestige Estates Share Price Today : Prestige Estates opened at ₹1141.5 and closed at ₹1131.95 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹1213.9 and a low of ₹1128.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹48007.78 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹1440 and ₹391.3 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 25845 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.