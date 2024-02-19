Hello User
Prestige Estates Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Prestige Estates stock price went up today, 19 Feb 2024, by 5.79 %. The stock closed at 1131.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1197.5 per share. Investors should monitor Prestige Estates stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Prestige Estates Stock Price Today

Prestige Estates Share Price Today : Prestige Estates opened at 1141.5 and closed at 1131.95 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 1213.9 and a low of 1128.05. The market capitalization stood at 48007.78 crore. The 52-week high and low were 1440 and 391.3 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 25845 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Feb 2024, 08:00 AM IST Prestige Estates share price Live :Prestige Estates closed at ₹1131.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on the BSE, Prestige Estates had a volume of 25,845 shares with a closing price of 1131.95.

