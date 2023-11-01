Hello User
Procter & Gamble Health Share Price Live blog for 01 Nov 2023

1 min read . 11:00 AM IST Trade
Procter & Gamble Health stock price went down today, 01 Nov 2023, by -0.19 %. The stock closed at 5100.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5090.75 per share. Investors should monitor Procter & Gamble Health stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Procter & Gamble Health's shares opened at 5090.35 and closed at 5100.45. The highest price recorded during the day was 5104.5, while the lowest price was 5086. The market capitalization of the company is 8450.33 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5496.5, and the 52-week low is 3886.1. The BSE volume for the day was 28 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Nov 2023, 11:00 AM IST Procter & Gamble Health share price Live :Procter & Gamble Health closed at ₹5100.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Procter & Gamble Health on the Bombay Stock Exchange, there were a total of 28 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 5100.45.

