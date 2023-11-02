Hello User
Procter & Gamble Health Share Price Live blog for 02 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:14 AM IST
Livemint

Procter & Gamble Health stock price went down today, 02 Nov 2023, by -1.07 %. The stock closed at 5100.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5045.8 per share. Investors should monitor Procter & Gamble Health stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Procter & Gamble Health

On the last day, the open price of Procter & Gamble Health was 5090.35 and the close price was 5100.45. The stock reached a high of 5104.5 and a low of 5029.55. The market capitalization of the company is 8375.72 crores. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 5496.5 and 3886.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 134 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Nov 2023, 08:14 AM IST Procter & Gamble Health share price Live :Procter & Gamble Health closed at ₹5100.45 on last trading day

On the last day, Procter & Gamble Health had a BSE volume of 134 shares and closed at a price of 5100.45.

