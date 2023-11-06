Procter & Gamble Health share price Today Live Updates : Procter & Gamble Health sees stock gains

On the last day, the open price of Procter & Gamble Health was ₹5070.15, and the close price was ₹5079.95. The stock reached a high of ₹5145.6 and a low of ₹5070.15 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹8541.38 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹5496.5, while the 52-week low is ₹3886.1. The total BSE volume for the day was 80 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.