Procter & Gamble Health share price Today Live Updates : Procter & Gamble Health sees stock gains

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:33 AM IST
Procter & Gamble Health stock price went up today, 06 Nov 2023, by 1.29 %. The stock closed at 5079.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5145.6 per share. Investors should monitor Procter & Gamble Health stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Procter & Gamble Health

On the last day, the open price of Procter & Gamble Health was 5070.15, and the close price was 5079.95. The stock reached a high of 5145.6 and a low of 5070.15 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 8541.38 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5496.5, while the 52-week low is 3886.1. The total BSE volume for the day was 80 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Nov 2023, 09:33 AM IST Procter & Gamble Health share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.34%
3 Months-1.3%
6 Months8.13%
YTD29.97%
1 Year21.79%
06 Nov 2023, 09:07 AM IST Procter & Gamble Health share price Today :Procter & Gamble Health trading at ₹5145.6, up 1.29% from yesterday's ₹5079.95

The current data for Procter & Gamble Health stock shows that the price is 5145.6. There has been a 1.29% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 65.65.

06 Nov 2023, 08:01 AM IST Procter & Gamble Health share price Live :Procter & Gamble Health closed at ₹5079.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Procter & Gamble Health on the Bombay Stock Exchange had a volume of 80 shares. The closing price for the stock was 5079.95.

