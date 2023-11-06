Procter & Gamble Health share price Today Live Updates : Procter & Gamble Health sees stock gains

On the last day, the open price of Procter & Gamble Health was ₹5070.15, and the close price was ₹5079.95. The stock reached a high of ₹5145.6 and a low of ₹5070.15 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹8541.38 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹5496.5, while the 52-week low is ₹3886.1. The total BSE volume for the day was 80 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.34%
|3 Months
|-1.3%
|6 Months
|8.13%
|YTD
|29.97%
|1 Year
|21.79%
The current data for Procter & Gamble Health stock shows that the price is ₹5145.6. There has been a 1.29% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 65.65.
On the last day of trading, Procter & Gamble Health on the Bombay Stock Exchange had a volume of 80 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹5079.95.
