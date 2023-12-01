Punjab National Bank share price Today Live Updates : Punjab National Bank's Stocks Plummet on the Market Today

On the last day of trading, Punjab National Bank (PNB) opened at ₹79.07 and closed at ₹79.15. The stock reached a high of ₹79.89 and a low of ₹77.83. The market capitalization of PNB is ₹86,194.23 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹83.45, while the 52-week low is ₹44.41. The BSE volume for PNB was 2,352,680 shares.

