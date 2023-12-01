Hello User
Punjab National Bank share price Today Live Updates : Punjab National Bank's Stocks Plummet on the Market Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:06 AM IST
Livemint

Punjab National Bank stock price went down today, 01 Dec 2023, by -1.1 %. The stock closed at 79.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 78.28 per share. Investors should monitor Punjab National Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Punjab National Bank

On the last day of trading, Punjab National Bank (PNB) opened at 79.07 and closed at 79.15. The stock reached a high of 79.89 and a low of 77.83. The market capitalization of PNB is 86,194.23 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 83.45, while the 52-week low is 44.41. The BSE volume for PNB was 2,352,680 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Dec 2023, 09:06 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price Today :Punjab National Bank trading at ₹78.28, down -1.1% from yesterday's ₹79.15

The current data of Punjab National Bank stock shows that the stock price is 78.28. There has been a percent change of -1.1, indicating a decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -0.87, which means the stock price has decreased by 0.87 rupees. Overall, the stock has experienced a decline in value.

01 Dec 2023, 08:06 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price Live :Punjab National Bank closed at ₹79.15 on last trading day

On the last day, Punjab National Bank (PNB) had a trading volume of 2,352,680 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The stock closed at a price of 79.15.

